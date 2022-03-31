ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is more than 300 years old, but the city’s also torn down a lot of historic properties over the years. Now the Spruce park neighborhood is looking at a special designation to help keep its old properties alive after a 98-year old home was demolished. Spruce Park residents say more should be done to save other historic homes throughout the neighborhood before they too meet the same fate.

“History is something that always you can’t replicate or redo something once you’ve torn it down. It’s important to me that we preserve that or at least we are communicating.” said Spruce Park Street Representative, Fredi Ziter.

The neighborhood, also known as “Pill Hill” because of nearby medical offices, is full of homes built in the 1920’s. Today, those homes are some of the most expensive on the market, with some listing for up to half-a-million dollars.

Neighbors are now petitioning the city to create a “Historic Overlay Zone. That zone would add dozens of city-rules about what property owners can and can’t do to their homes, all in the name of historic preservation.

“We make reviews of exterior changes to a property to make sure those changes are historically appropriate both to the structure of the house that’s on the site as well as to the neighborhood as a whole,” said City of Albuquerque Historic Preservation Planner, Leslie Naji.

If enacted, overlay zone rules would affect changes to windows, doors, porches, front entrances and other exterior elements. Most of those changes would have to be approved by city officials.

As of right now, the overlay zone isn’t a done deal. Neighbors are hosting a community meeting Monday at the Saint Thomas Canterbury church to talk about it. If they get enough signatures, the zone would have to be approved by both the Landmarks Commission and City Council. Currently there are six other historic overlay zones in the city.