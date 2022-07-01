ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fourth of July weekend is here, and with it comes a lot of backyard barbecue cookouts. Sprouting Compassion wants to show people that they don’t need to sacrifice taste and quality when choosing to cook vegan options.

Owner of Sprouting Compassion, Nancy Arenas recently showed off a vegan spread for this weekend’s celebration. Watch the video above for an explanation of her recipe.

Sprouting Compassion is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the connection of veganism and its link to social justice issues. They have programs that include presentations, cooking demos, vegan mentorship, and class programs.

All of Sprouting Compassion’s recipes are listed on their website.