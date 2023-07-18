ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is extending sprinkler play in city parks due to continued triple-digit heat. It will be available Tuesday through Friday.

The following parks will have sprinkler play from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Tuesday

Singing Arrow – 12929 Piru Blvd SE

Loma del Norte Park – 7511 Burke St. NE 87109

Jeanne Bellamah Park – 11516 Summer Ave. NE

Barelas Park – 801 Barelas Rd. SW

Wednesday

Snow Park – 9501 Indian School Rd. NE

Westgate Community – 1901 Valley View Dr. SW

Tres Placitas Park – 10600 Pueblo Pl. NW

Jade – 6402 San Francisco Rd. NE

Thursday

Los Duranes Park – 2920 Leopoldo Rd. NW

El Rancho Atrisco Park – 2720 Ladera Rd. SW

Holiday Park – 11710 Comanche Rd. NE

Dennis Chavez Park – 800 Dan Ave. SE

Friday

Mesa Verde Park – 7900 Marquette Ave. NE

Bennie J Aragon Park – 1413 Catalina Pl. SW

Quigley Park – 2801 San Pedro Dr. NE

Roosevelt Park – 501 Spruce St. SE

The City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department said it focused on new park locations that either offer the city’s summer lunch program or parks located close to a community center to allow better access for children enrolled in city programming.

Sprinkler play was launched as part of the city’s “Operation Cooldown” over the weekend and the city said it was a huge success.

As part of “Operation Cooldown,” the city also cut or lowered pool fees and extended splash pad hours. Those changes are no longer in effect, the city said Tuesday.