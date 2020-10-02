Springhill Suites opens near Presbyterian Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new hotel that will serve families in need at Presbyterian Hospital has opened. The 118-room on Central near I-25 not only serves the University of New Mexico, Nob Hill and Presbyterian Hospital but it’s also dedicated the entire third floor to Ronald McDonald House. They said the goal is to welcome families by the end of the year. The development will also include a sky bridge from the hospital to the hotel. Construction is expected to be finished by December.
