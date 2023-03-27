Samantha the western lowland gorilla. Photo courtesy of the New Mexico BioPark Society.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Temperatures are starting to heat up and so are the activities happening all over the ABQ BioPark. Below are some activities to check out starting next month.

Great Ape-ril: Celebrating the great apes at the Zoo

April 8, Chimpanzees from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

April 15, Orangutans from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

April 22, Gorillas from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

People visiting the zoo will be able to chat with zoo staff to learn about great apes and what they can do to help them. There’s also a chance to see new zoo babies; Bulan the orangutan, and Mashika the gorilla.

Tickets available.

April 15 from 8 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Educators of grades 6-12 are invited to join a NOAA Ocean Exploration facilitator on Saturday, April 15 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden for a half-day, in-person professional development workshop.

Registration is required and space is limited. Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd6RqDH3Ba77mrTH-EEX_zUqB0jX1rzdMUUp6039HeQIiVquw/viewform.

Run for the Zoo has events for all ages and fitness levels including 10k, 15k &, 5k, and 1-mile run/walk that travels through the back of the Zoo.

The event is May 7 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Click here for registration information.

Garden Music at the Botanic Garden

Guests can bring chairs, coolers, and picnic blankets. Glass containers, alcohol, sports equipment, a tent, and canopies are prohibited. Pets are not allowed. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Adult $14

Senior $7

Youth $7 (age 3-12)

Child under 2 is free

NMBPS members 50% off with a valid ID.

Dates: