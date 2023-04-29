ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s annual Spring into Summer event has returned. The event celebrates the spring weather and helps families gear up for summer.

At the gathering, people were able to enjoy music, food trucks, and learn more information about the City of Albuquerque’s summer youth programs.

Richard Gonzales, who is the Center supervisor, said the summer programs are for all ages and very affordable. He also said events like these can be important to the community

“It is important to bring them out here and have a good time. Get them out [of] the house but also to let them know the programs that we do offer,” said supervisor Richard Gonzales.

Gonzales said they will be hosting another event like this at the end of the summer called Cruising into the School Year.

At that event, they will be giving out backpacks, haircuts, and clothes.