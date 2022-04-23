ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With summer right around the corner, the city of Albuquerque hosted its Spring Into Summer event. It happened in Tiguex Park Saturday. Families were able to enjoy live music, games, a bounce house, and petting dogs.

The event is mainly put on to highlight the upcoming summer programs in Albuquerque. “We have all vendors from all over the city, they are all here to offer programs for youth and families and infants,” says Brittany Torres, Community Recreation Supervisor at the Los Duranes Community Center.

Our very own KRQE Cares was at the event passing out books with Albuquerque Schools. More information on summer programs is available on the City of Albuquerque’s website.