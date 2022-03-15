ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is still open for the Museum of Natural History and Science young explorers spring break camps. The camps are dog-themed and inspired by the museum’s “Dogs: A Science Tail” exhibit.
Each day will focus on a different topic like, “Dinos to Dogs” and “Dogs in Space.” All camps are for kids ages five through twelve and are $75 a session. The camps run March 21 through March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Space is limited so parents and guardians are encouraged to register now. For more information and to register visit nmnaturalhistory.org