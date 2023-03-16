ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring is around the corner, which means warmer weather and more time outside. Albuquerque is the perfect place to go on adventures and enjoy the great outdoors.

Spring officially kicks off, on March 21. What are some fun activities that you can do around town?

Take a trip to the Sandia Peak Tram

Visit and play a round of golf at one of the City of Albuquerque’s golf courses.

Hike one of Albuquerque’s nearby trails

Enjoy some pretty landscapes at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden

Check out some animals at the ABQ BioPark Zoo

Explore life under the sea at the ABQ BioPark Aquarium

Also, according to Yelp, the following places below are “hot and new spots” that are trending.

1. Dave’s high desert grill

2. Duke City BBQ

3. Z Lounge

4. Phamily Tea House

5. Tortilla Kitchen

6. Yummy Noodle House