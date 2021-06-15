Spots still open for Science is Everywhere Summer Camps

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Jennifer Hayden, Deputy Director of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer break is in full swing for the kids, and if you’re looking to get them out of the house to have some fun, look no further than the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Their Science is Everywhere Summer Camps are going strong now through August 6 and there are still some openings left.

Students Pre-K through 7th grade can enroll in one, two, or all week-long camps. There, they will be experiencing exciting science and fun activities at the Nuclear Museum from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Go to nuclearmuseum.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES