Spots available for in-person Winter Day Camps at Nuclear Museum

WATCH: Full interview with Jennifer Hayden, Nuclear Museum Deputy Director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Winter Day Camps at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History are the perfect way to great kids out of the house to have some hands-on fun.

The in-person Winter Day Camps run December 20-23 and 27-30. Registration is open for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Museum education teams have divided camp topics into single-day camps that are multi-age collaborative camper experiences. Each camp will maintain CDC and state safety protocols and all campers and staff must wear face masks unless otherwise noted.

Sessions are selling out but there is still space in several camps including “The Fun of Physics”, “The Toy Factory”, “Code of the Robot”, and “Geology Rocks!”.

Single-day camps cost $70 per session with members receiving a $5 discount. For more information on camps and other museum events, visit nuclearmuseum.org.

