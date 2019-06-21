Sports Desk: Lobo Basketball adds Dan McHale as an assistant

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, the New Mexico United continued its historic run and stayed alive in the US Open Cup Tournament with a 2-1 victory over MLS team Dallas FC on Wednesday night. This marked the second consecutive win for the United over an MLS opponent, after defeating the Colorado Rapids in the previous round.

“When you asked the question about us coming together so quickly in a short amount of time, that is the thing that I am most proud about,” Head Coach Troy Lesesne said. “If you were to ask someone how long our club has been around, I would hope that most people based on what they have seen so far would say, it’s a club that has been around for a number of years. It feels like we have been around for a long time because just the amount of connectivity we have had with the community, and you now just hope to continue to build on that both on the field and off of the field as we go forward.”

The United will now face Minnesota United in the quarterfinals with the match scheduled for July 10.

Meanwhile, the US Women’s National team won its third consecutive victory, defeating Sweden 2-0 to advance to the round of 16. The team set the record for goals scored in the World Cup group stage (18) and will face Spain on Monday.

The University of New Mexico basketball program announced the addition of Dan McHale on Thursday McHale will serve as an assistant under Head Coach Paul Weir and spend the last three seasons coaching at Eastern Kentucky. In his tenure, the Colonels went 38-55 overall.

The 2019 NBA Draft began Thursday night with Duke’s Zion Williamson going first overall to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Elsewhere, Sandia sophomore Adriana Tatum was named the Gatorade New Mexico Girls Track & Field Athlete of the year. At this year’s state meet, Tatum set the 100-meter dash record with an 11.69 time and served as the anchor for Sandia’s record-setting 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams.

Former Cleveland Storm standout Gabe Ortega was at the Storm’s football camp this week and spoke about his plans for the future. A former Lobo safety, Ortega decided to transfer with two years left of eligibility and has kept his options open.

“I took an official visit to Northern Arizona and I am still planning on going to Montana State, University of San Diego, and the University of Arizona,” Ortega said. “So, just still looking and trying to find the right fit.”

“Yeah, I think this is the hardest summer that I have worked probably in my life to be honest with you, just because of that unknown factor of not knowing what’s going to happen, and just trying to be the best that I can be. So, where ever I do go that I can succeed.”