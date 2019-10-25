Sports broadcasting legend honored by city of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He got his start here in the Duke City as a teenager. Now, sports broadcasting legend Connie Alexander is being honored by the City of Albuquerque.

He was the New Mexico Sportscaster of the year three times. He was inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, and on Friday afternoon, he was honored with a plaque on the Albuquerque Hall of Fame.

Connie Alexander began his career earlier than most, as the public address announcer for the football games Albuquerque High School.

He went on to be the public announcer for the Dukes and the Lobos. He even called some of history’s greatest games, like 1969’s Game of the Century between Texas and Arkansas.

Today, his award was accepted by his daughter, Amy May, as friends and family remembered him and the outstanding legacy he left behind.

Alexander died last month. He was 90 years old.