Spooktacular Drive-Thru allows Make-A-Wish children to safely trick-or-treat

WATCH: Full interview with Sara Lister, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the state continues to work its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, Make-A-Wish New Mexico has partnered with Garcia Subaru to bring the children a fun, COVID-safe Halloween event. Make-A-Wish New Mexico President and CEO Sara Lister discusses the Spooktacular Drive-Thru and what it has to offer.

The Spooktacular Drive Thru event will take place on Wednesday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Garcia Subaru North as part of the annual Share the Love campaign. The event will allow Wish children and their families to trick-or-treat without leaving their cars. Everyone is encouraged to wear their costumes.

While some wishes have been postponed since they involve travel, Make-A-Wish New Mexico is still granting wishes. In September, four wishes were granted including Mikey’s wish for a Goldendoodle puppy and Marcos’ wish for a camper.

Those who are able are encouraged to make an online contribution to Make-A-Wish New Mexico that will help allow the organization to grant additional wishes once they are able to.

