Spirit Halloween hosts annual party for young Presbyterian patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Halloween store is bringing the spooky spirit to local pediatric patients.

Spirit Halloween held its annual party for Presbyterian patients on Wednesday. Fifty kids and their families rang in the spooky season with face painting and activities, and had dozens of goodies and costumes to choose from.

Officials say it’s something they look forward to every year.

“It means so much for the kids, to get out here and despite having to be in the hospital, they get to be kids and it’s so much fun to see that,” Dr. John Pederson said.

Since 2006, Spirit stores have been raising money for hospital programs across the country. Last year, local stores raised more than $80,000 for Presbyterian’s child life program.