Spirit Halloween stores are already popping up in retail spaces around New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spirit Halloween is hiring for its Albuquerque and Santa Fe stores. The retailer is looking for managers to hire and train other employees.

They will also be responsible for sales, opening the store, and setting up displays. According to the company’s website, Spirit Halloween will also have safety protocols in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

For additional information on how to apply, visit Spirit Halloween’s website.

