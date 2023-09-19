ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spires at one of the first churches in the state were put back up on Tuesday morning, September 19; this change comes after the San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church took them down last month to be renovated.

The Old Town church has gone through numerous reconstructions over the years. The rectory was restored in 1995 and was made to look more like it did back in 1890. The church has been going through a major restoration project since the turn of the century; those renovations are still going on today.