Spice up your Thanksgiving leftovers with Chef Andrew Bustos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As millions of Americans indulged in turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and stuffing, odds are many households are dealing with a surplus of leftovers in the fridge. So what should you do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers?
Chef Andrew Bustos, owner of Precision Catering, offers some tasty recipes using all of the leftovers from Thanksgiving.
Turkey Soup
- Saute some chorizo and butternut squash
- Add onions and roasted poblano peppers to the sauted mixture along with diced leftover turkey
- Using some turkey stock from the baked turkey, add to the mixture
- Add heavy cream and salt, pepper, and garlic
- Bring to a boil for an easy, and hearty soup
Butternut Squash and Chorizo Stuffing Fritters with Red Chile
- Using the stuffed butternut squash leftovers, scooping the stuffing and add more bread crumbs to the mixture along with an egg
- Squeeze the mixture into patties and fry in each pan with olive oil until browned on both sides
- Eat with red chile and onions
Bread Pudding
- Dice up leftover dinner rolls along with Turkish apricots
- Using leftover pumpkin and pecan pie slices, add into a bowl with diced dinner rolls and apricots
- Add about a teaspoon of vanilla
- Add heavy cream
- Add one egg
- In a separate, oiled dish add the mixture and bake for 30 mintues at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit
Precision Catering is a full-service business that has been serving Albuquerque and surrounding areas for over 17 years. They specialize in working with any budget and non-profit endeavors. For more information and full recipes, visit Precision Catering’s Facebook.