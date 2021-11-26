Spice up your Thanksgiving leftovers with Chef Andrew Bustos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As millions of Americans indulged in turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and stuffing, odds are many households are dealing with a surplus of leftovers in the fridge. So what should you do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers?

Chef Andrew Bustos, owner of Precision Catering, offers some tasty recipes using all of the leftovers from Thanksgiving.

Turkey Soup

Saute some chorizo and butternut squash

Add onions and roasted poblano peppers to the sauted mixture along with diced leftover turkey

Using some turkey stock from the baked turkey, add to the mixture

Add heavy cream and salt, pepper, and garlic

Bring to a boil for an easy, and hearty soup

Butternut Squash and Chorizo Stuffing Fritters with Red Chile

Using the stuffed butternut squash leftovers, scooping the stuffing and add more bread crumbs to the mixture along with an egg

Squeeze the mixture into patties and fry in each pan with olive oil until browned on both sides

Eat with red chile and onions

Bread Pudding

Dice up leftover dinner rolls along with Turkish apricots

Using leftover pumpkin and pecan pie slices, add into a bowl with diced dinner rolls and apricots

Add about a teaspoon of vanilla

Add heavy cream

Add one egg

In a separate, oiled dish add the mixture and bake for 30 mintues at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Precision Catering is a full-service business that has been serving Albuquerque and surrounding areas for over 17 years. They specialize in working with any budget and non-profit endeavors. For more information and full recipes, visit Precision Catering’s Facebook.