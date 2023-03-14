ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can experience the best in high-altitude recreation and entertainment the state has to offer down at the ‘Spring Skiesta’ in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Featuring live music, refreshments from local craft brewers, costumes, ski races, and much more. Skiesta is an iconic Los Alamos event that showcases the unique charm and flair the community has to offer.

Skiesta is the culmination of Spring Break at Pajarito Mountain, Los Alamos’ ski hill, just 15 minutes from downtown Los Alamos. Pajarito will be open daily from March 10-19, with rentals and lessons available for Spring Break skiers. Skiesta will be on Saturday, March 18.

For more information on Skiesta and Pajarito Mountain, go to https://www.pajarito.ski. To learn more or plan your trip to Los Alamos, go to https://visitlosalamos.org.