Spending proposal fails in Albuquerque City Council

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fate of more than $100 million in city money is still up in the air. Councilors Brook Bassan and Klarissa Pena introduced a proposal, using Gross Receipts Taxes to fund a variety of projects. One focus was on projects already approved but still in need of more funding, including the long-awaited aquatic center at North Domingo Baca Park.

Others addressed public safety like updates at the Albuquerque Police Department’s main location, as well as homelessness including expanded services at the Gateway Center. Nearly half of the $110 million was earmarked for a New Mexico United stadium until voters rejected it in November.

Monday Bassan gave an impassioned plea to hear fellow councilors, arguing her proposal would address the reasons many voters opposed the stadium. The proposal was met with mixed support from councilors. Some said they liked the idea but felt some of the projects needed much more discussion before committing the money.

The bill needed approval from seven out of nine councilors, but only five were for it so the proposal failed.