ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mother’s Day weekend is coming and for those who do not have any plans yet the Albuquerque Biopark has an event coming up. The ABQ Biopark is inviting the community to come to spend the day with them and celebrate the holiday. They will be hosting a mom-themed celebration.

The day will kick off with some live local music starting at 9 a.m., and the event will go on until 5 p.m. The zoo has quite a few new mothers this year, including, Sarah the Orangutan and Samantha the Gorilla. Guests at the zoo will get a chance to learn about how these mothers take care of their children.

The ABQ BioPark recommends that guests who are interested in the event purchase tickets in advance on their website. For more information, visit cabq.gov.