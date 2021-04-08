‘Speeding Has a Name’ raises awareness for speeding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Speeding Has a Name is a new program that the Albuquerque City Council is initiating. This program is educating people about the potential impact speeding has on people. City Councilor Lan Sena and Rose Rivera discuss how this program got started, how it works, and the end goal.

Speeding Has a Name kicks off with Erika Chavez’s death, who was killed in September by speeders at Unser and Tower. The goal is to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding. Those who have been impacted by speeding and what to get involved in the campaign can share their stories at speedinghasaname@gmail.com. If you see any speeding concerns call 242-COPS.