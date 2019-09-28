Speeders still a problem after more police patrols, speed trailers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque City Councilor shelled out thousands of dollars for mobile speed trailers to help slow down drivers. But now that those trailers are gone, has the problem stopped?

You could mistake it for the “Fast and the Furious,” but it’s a stretch of road on the west side. Two months ago, City Councilor Cynthia Borrego told KRQE News 13 speeding was such a problem on the west side, she spent $17,000 on speed trailers and placed at Universe and Irving.

They collected data on how fast people were driving. Albuquerque police also patrolled the area, giving out 81 tickets and 46 warnings.

“It does surprise me,” said local Charlie Beecham.

People were shocked about how many tickets were handed down.

“I haven’t noticed anyone being pulled over,” said Beecham. “I’ve noticed every now and then someone is speeding but not generally, not a lot of speeding.”

“You can start at Universe, Unser or Golf Course, all those north, south thoroughfares everybody speeds,” said local T.J. Janet.

Now the speed trailers are gone, so are drivers back to their fast and furious ways? In the short amount of time KRQE News 13 stood at that intersection, we clocked cars going faster than the speed limit.

KRQE News 13 tracked the speeds of over 100 cars at the intersection. About a third of the cars were going a lot faster than the 35 mph limit.

Albuquerque police hope drivers get the message and slow down.

“West siders speed more,” said Janet. “The whole attitude on the west side of the river is, ‘Hurry, let’s get there.'”

KRQE News 13 asked APD if they will keep patrolling that area and handing out tickets. They said they will, but based on the needs of the area.