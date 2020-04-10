Speech therapy clinic taking classes online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local speech therapy clinic is finding unique ways to teach its students. Not only are the instructions at Chatterbox doing speech exercises with their students virtually but they’re also doing virtual toga and meditation.

Owner Tanya Friend has even taken the kids on adventures outside and reads a book to them with her horses.

“It’s visually stimulating but then we’re able to use the video to talk to them just as we would if they were right in front of us and ask them to engage and interact with us. So it’s working,” said Friend.

Chatterbox has been sharing all its lessons on YouTube. Friend says their student’s siblings and parents have all been getting in on the lessons too.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources