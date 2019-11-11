Specialty NM license plates to potentially become easier to get

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state legislator wants to make it easier for organizations looking to create a specialty New Mexico license plate.

State Representative Patricio Ruiloba wants to streamline the process for these groups by requiring them to go through the MVD instead of the state legislature. He introduced this proposal last week at a transportation subcommittee meeting.

Right now, there are more than 40 specialty plates available in New Mexico. Ruiloba says the wide variety is a point of pride for the state. “It’s welcoming in New Mexico because of our diversity to have different kinds of license plates to express our culture and many of the organizations that support New Mexico and I think we just need to find a better way to accommodate those needs,” Ruiloba said.

He says there will likely be other license plate-related legislation coming up this session, including more talks of potentially requiring a front license plate.