Special Saturday hours available at 8 MVD offices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico residents have a special opportunity to get their driver’s licenses in the next two weekends.

Eight MVD offices across the state will be offering special hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 and on Saturday, October 19. New Mexicans can get a Standard License which is an alternative to the Real ID.

The Standard License only requires one document to prove identity and age and two documents to prove residency. State and local government agencies in New Mexico that accept Real ID credentials are required by law to also accept Standard licenses and ID cards.

Standard licenses and IDs will not be valid for boarding commercial flights and to enter federal facilities after October 1, 2020. Click here to view Real ID requirements.

MVD Offices open Oct. 12 and 19