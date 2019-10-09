Special Saturday hours available at 8 MVD offices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico residents have a special opportunity to get their driver’s licenses in the next two weekends.
Eight MVD offices across the state will be offering special hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 and on Saturday, October 19. New Mexicans can get a Standard License which is an alternative to the Real ID.
The Standard License only requires one document to prove identity and age and two documents to prove residency. State and local government agencies in New Mexico that accept Real ID credentials are required by law to also accept Standard licenses and ID cards.
Standard licenses and IDs will not be valid for boarding commercial flights and to enter federal facilities after October 1, 2020. Click here to view Real ID requirements.
MVD Offices open Oct. 12 and 19
- Albuquerque Montgomery Plaza office, 4575 San Mateo NE, Suite G190
- Albuquerque Eagle Vista office, 9651 Eagle Ranch Road NW
- Albuquerque Rio Bravo office, 3211 Coors Boulevard SW, Suites D10 and 11
- Las Cruces Main Street office, 505 S. Main Street, Suite 357
- Las Cruces Del Rey office, 3291 Del Rey Boulevard, Suite 10
- Santa Fe office, 2546 Camino Entrada
- Gallup office, 1710 East Aztec Avenue
- Hobbs municipal MVD office, 4800 Jack Gomez Boulevard