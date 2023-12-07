ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Tulsa-based company has been denied a key request for a proposed North Valley truck refueling center. The city’s Zoning Hearing Examiner rejected a series of special permissions for QuikTrip which wants to build a car and truck station with a convenience store on 12th Street just south of I-40. City officials and neighbors are fighting it.

The hearing examiner said the developer didn’t prove the station wouldn’t cause harm to surrounding neighborhoods. QuikTrip and the developer, Mountain Run Partners, still have until December 21 to appeal the decision.