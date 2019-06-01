Albuquerque-Metro

Special Olympics Summer Games kick off at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - More than 800 athletes are competing in Albuquerque at the Special Olympics Summer Games.

The weekend competition at the University of New Mexico got started with track events Friday afternoon. It's organization's biggest tournament of the year, featuring a dozen different sports and participants from all corners of the state.

The law enforcement torch run has been carrying four torches across the state to raise money for Special Olympics They'll reach their destination at Friday night's opening ceremonies. Events run through the weekend. 

