Special Olympics New Mexico to host 2020 Posole Ole Fun Walk and 5K virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Special Olympics New Mexico announced their plan to host the 2020 Posole Ole Virtual Fun Walk and 5K virtual fundraiser to benefit Special Olympic athletes in the state. The fundraiser will be held virtually due to COVID-19, SONM said in a news release.

According to the same news release, SONM provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

Registration is now open and participants can complete walks or runs virtually between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. Individual registration is $25 or $50 with a T-shirt. The deadline for T-shirt registration is Nov. 27.

