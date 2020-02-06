Spark an interest in science during Discover STEM Day at National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Discover and experience the finest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics during a fun-filled day at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Museum Director of PR & Marketing Jennifer Hayden visits the set to discuss this upcoming event.

On Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.families are invited to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History to take part in Discover STEM Day. Visitors will be able to experience a variety of fun activities including dancing electricity through Tesla coils, human-powered circuits, solar cells and cars, and even enjoying ice cream made with liquid nitrogen.

STEM professionals from across the state will be coming together for these interactive and kid-friendly activities that are designed to spark an interest in the fields of science and engineering. Participation in the day’s activities is included with paid museum admission.

No pre-registration is required for this event. Museum admission costs $10 for youth ages 6 through 17, $14 for adults ages 18 to 59, seniors 60 and older are $12 and children 5 and under are free.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is located at 601 Eubank Blvd SE in Albuquerque.