ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spanish is now the second most common language after English in New Mexico. If you want to learn how to speak the language there is a Spanish Immersion Retreat you can attend. This retreat is perfect for those who want to gain more confidence in speaking and understanding Spanish. The benefits of being bilingual are great and could benefit in many ways.

The Spanish Immersion Retreats will work to help communicate more effectively in a normal day setting. In other words, using Spanish in our daily activities and routines. The Bilingual Strategies Language Institute (BSLI) approach makes the language immersion experience more enjoyable and less daunting. Rather than focus on the traditional classroom setting this program utilizes a student-based experience and a natural communication approach.

The Immersion retreat will be at Southern Methodist University (SMU) campus in Taos from October 9th-14th, with up to 18 participants. The retreat starts on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with a Bienvenida/Welcome and dinner at 5:30 p.m. Class sessions are all day, from Monday to Friday. Some participants will be housed on-site others may be commuters. If interested the deadline to register is September 8, 2022, at https://www.bilingualstrategies.com. For more information visit their website.