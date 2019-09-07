SPAM contest canceled at New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular SPAM cooking competition will not be happening at the New Mexico State Fair this year.

“Very disappointing. I mean, that was one of those things you don’t quite expect,” said Dan Mourning with the New Mexico State Fair.

Mourning says the makers of SPAM, Hormel, pulled their sponsorship from state fairs across the country.

“Unfortunately for us, this year SPAM and Hormel has taken kinda a different direction on how they do their promotions, so they’re not really doing any state fairs,” said Mourning.

In a statement to KRQE News 13, Hormel said in part: “With participation levels down over the past few years, we have decided to focus our marketing efforts in other ways.”

However, Mourning says a lack of participation was not the case in New Mexico.

“It was great. People really looked forward to the SPAM contest,” said Mourning.

Mourning added that some of the competing chefs are nationally known.

“We’ve had two of the national winners coming from New Mexico, so we can’t keep that tradition going, keep those SPAM cooks rocking and rolling,” said Mourning.

Mourning says they didn’t have time to come up with a backup plan this year, but they are working to bring the competition back for next year.

“We’ll be back, I guarantee it, next year,” said Mourning.

The State Fair runs through September 15.