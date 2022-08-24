ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Performing Arts Company presents “Our Lady of the Tortilla.” “Our Lady of the Tortilla” directed by RayRey Griego is about a family struggle between conflict, beliefs, and generational differences.

This comedy relates to the Latino Culture. With the struggles that the Cruz Family is trying to resolve, it will take a miracle from a Tortilla. As the family struggles with old and new things, the endurance of family love is revealed to be the real miracle. The show will take place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, from September 1 to September 11, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 and $20 for NHCC members. This comedy is for an older audience. For more information visit their website.