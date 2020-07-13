Spaceport America to host virtual space camp

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Exciting news for kids as Spaceport America will be hosting a virtual space camp. The camp is free and will focus on STEM activities for elementary and middle school students.

All the science and space-based activities will utilize materials found at home. Space Camp kicks off July 20 on Spaceport America’s Facebook page.

They will release a new activity and lesson every morning at 10 a.m. until Friday, July 24. Each video will include an educational aspect featuring staff from the New Mexico Spaceport Authority.

Following the final activity on Friday, July 24, Spaceport Amrica’s Director of Aerospace Operation, Dr. Bill Gutman will hold a live Facebook live chat.

Participants will be able to ask the Spaceport America team questions throughout the week and are encouraged to upload the results of their at-home projects. The finished segments will be uploaded to Spaceport America’s website on their education page.