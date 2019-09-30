Spaceport America officials hope to inspire New Mexico schoolkids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spaceport America is visiting area middle schools to celebrate careers in science and technology.

Dr. Bill Gutman, the Director of Operations for the Spaceport, visited McKinely Middle School in Albuquerque on Monday morning to show students some of the experiments they do. Gutman hopes to excite and inspire students, just like he was inspired by a former teacher.

“I was the kid who always went home and tried to do it myself, so I’m hoping some of these kids today will do the same thing,” he said.

The Spaceport team will head to Gallup and Grants to give presentations Tuesday and Wednesday.