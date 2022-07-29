ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwest Council of the Scouts will be having their 2022 recruitment kickoff and information events.

Scouting’s mission for the last 102 years, has been to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes. It offers endless fun opportunities for youth through each of its unique programs. Scouting has programs for all ages 5-20 both boys and girls.

They will be holding a series of informal recruitment kickoff and sessions/recruiting events starting August 2 and will run through September. The local units of their troops and packs will be holding a series of recruiting events across their council order. Which consists of northern New Mexico and the four corners area of Colorado.

Albuquerque Event:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 4:00 p.m.

Where: Los Altos Christian Church, 11900 Haines Ave NE,

For More Information: Contact Troop 459B/Troop 459G, Melita Stafford, bonebiz.stafford@gmail.com

East Mountains Event:

When: Monday, Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5 Entrada Del Norte

For More Information: Contact Troop 640B/Troop 640G, Joe Balestri, troop.640.Edgewood.nm@gmail.com

For different locations or other questions visit their website.