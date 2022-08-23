ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Southwest Costume Rentals is a full-service costume rental house providing costumes, equipment, and supplies for the film and television business in New Mexico. “So I started building this collection, probably 30 years ago. In fact, I have things that my mom had and use when she did theater when I was a little girl,” said Paula Rogers Owner of Southwest Costume rentals.

The best way to contact Paula Rogers is by sending her a message on the webpage. It’s open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 6102 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Starting next year they will be scheduling classes and training for customers who are looking to learn more skills as well as community sewing classes. For more information visit their webpage.