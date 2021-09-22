Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest returns to Albuquerque

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police provided an update on a shooting that occurred in early September in Moriarty that left a suspect dead, involving an officer from the Albuquerque Police Department SWAT Team who was assisting the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials learned that on Monday, Sept. 6, TCSO and NMSP deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call at 23 Short St. When police arrived, a man inside the residence fired multiple shots at them. They called for assistance and the APD SWAT team responded in addition to state police teams.