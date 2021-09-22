Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nation’s largest festival dedicated to chocolate, coffee, and gourmet foods is returning to the Duke City. This weekend you can sample and shop from chocolatiers, coffee roasters, candy makers, and much more. This year’s event will take place outside as the first Chocolate and Coffee Block Party, from Saturday to Sunday. All tickets from 20202 will be honored. To purchase tickets, visit their website.

