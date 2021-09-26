Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest celebrates year “9.5”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a beautiful day for people to get out and enjoy the Southwest Coffee and Chocolate Fest. Organizers are calling this year’s edition “year 9.5” after last year’s event was canceled just ten days before it was supposed to go on due to the pandemic.

They add that they are extremely happy with the turnout and some vendors even had to close shop early after selling out. “The best thing is that the vendors are selling so well. That speaks volumes about the community, we’re so appreciative of 2020 ticket holders who held on to their tickets and come out this year and everyone who’s come out here for the first time because they are shopping and supporting and it’s great,” said Dena Strober, co-producer of Southwest Coffee and Chocolate Fest.

While this year’s event is over, Strober says next year’s information will be on their website.