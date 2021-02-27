Southwest Albuquerque street light project gets underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major street light project is about to get underway in southwest Albuquerque. “Because of the lack of infrastructure, historic lack of infrastructure, many of our streets are very very dark. It becomes a public safety issue, a navigation issue,” said City Councilor Klarissa Peña.

There are going to be 267 new decorative street lights that are all LED along major roads – including parts of Arenal, Tower, Sage, Gibson, Bridge, and Blake. Crews will also install 52 street lights along the final leg of the ART route on Central from Coors to Unser.

The $2 million project set to start in about six weeks, is part of a citywide project to correct decades of underinvestment in many districts. In other parts of the city, Wells Park and a section of the International District are also set to get a large investment for lights.