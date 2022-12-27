ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is replacing the sidewalk along Arenal. Crews began removing parts of the sidewalk on the road from Foothill Drive to Ramirez Road.

They will also install a new driveway. The westbound lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The work is expected to be done by Friday but the county says will take four more days for the concrete to cure.