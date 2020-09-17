Southwest Albuquerque park closed after playground fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A park in southwest Albuquerque is closed off after going up in flames. A viewer sent in a video of the blaze Wednesday at the Silver Tree Park near 98th Street and Gibson.
You can see plumes of smoke coming from a platform near the playground. Video from after the fire out showed a charred staircase and rock wall.
KRQE News 13 is waiting on information as to how much the damage will cost as well as a cause of the fire. The park is still closed off as of Thursday.
