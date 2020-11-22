Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood reporting discolored water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the southwest part of town have been noticing what appears to be brown water coming from their taps. One person in the Westgate neighborhood showed News 13 cameras the discoloration in the tap water.

A spokesperson for the city’s water authority says the reddish color is due to sediment being stirred up while officials re-pressurized the lines. While they’re unsure how many people are affected, they say they’ve been flushing out the lines as quickly as they can.

The office emphasizes that the colored water doe snot poise a health hazard and is safe to drink. Meanwhile, the Water Authority says running an outdoor faucet for several minutes could help clear up the sediment.

