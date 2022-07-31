ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower.

According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing out the weeds all along their property line, including up to the curb. The city’s Code Enforcement Division is supposed to enforce those rules by contacting the homeowner. Once that initial contact is made, the homeowner can be cited if the issue isn’t fixed.

“Then you got the medians covered by weeds. You don’t even see the plants because the weeds are taking over,” said Marquez. According to the city’s website, the city’s Solid Waste Department is in charge of actually clearing the weeds on medians.

“I’m just frustrated. Something needs to be done. It’s just not right. I mean, we pay taxes,” said Marquez.

At the beginning of the month, people were complaining about overgrown weeds covering the ‘Welcome to Albuquerque’ sign along Tower.

“I’ve noticed these weeds about two months ago and I started making calls to the 311 community contact center,” said Marquez. He said he has not heard back. “It destroys the beautification of Albuquerque. This is the ‘Land of Enchantment’ and Albuquerque’s a beautiful city.”

KRQE reached out to the city on Sunday to see why the weeds may be getting neglected and if there are plans to clear them out but did not hear back as of Sunday night.