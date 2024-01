BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A death in southwest Albuquerque is being investigated, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, authorities were called to the 3900 block of Flora Vista Ave SW, and they found a dead person there. Officials are calling the case a homicide.

BCSO’s Homicide and Violent Crime units are working on the investigation, and details are currently limited.