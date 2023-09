ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport and Southwest Airlines celebrated the first flight for the airline from Albuquerque to Long Beach Tuesday morning.

The flight took off from the Sunport around 11:25 a.m. Long Beach Airport is the 16th destination for Southwest departing from the Sunport, and the third to southern California, according to Southwest Airlines. The airline averages about 33 departures from Albuquerque daily.