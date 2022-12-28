ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Southwest cancellations continue to cause problems at the Sunport. A spokesperson says the airport saw 36 cancellations to 166 since Saturday.

News 13 spoke to one man who’s been stuck in Albuquerque for a week, causing him to miss Christmas with his family. “Paying for hotels, Uber – the whole thing – rebooking flights,” says Taurus Murray. “Every time I rebook a flight, they cancel and they keep canceling. I’m spending money I was supposed to give for Christmas presents and things like that.”

Lawmakers are also promising a congressional investigation into Southwest and pushing for the airline to offer significant compensation to stranded travelers.