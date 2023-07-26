ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Southwest Airlines is continuing to expand its routes from the Albuquerque Sunport. The airline will begin daily flights to Long Beach, California on September 5 with fares currently under $100 one way. It will be the third additional flight Southwest has added at the Sunport this year.

The others were weekly flights to Orlando added just a few weeks ago and daily flights to Kansas City, Missouri in April. The airline is scheduled to top their weekly direct flights from the Sunport to San Antonio, Texas after August 12.