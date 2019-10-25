Southern Blvd construction in Rio Rancho extended to Dec. 23

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s going to be a bit longer before drivers can enjoy the reconstruction of a majority artery in Rio Rancho.

Work on Southern Boulevard started in September 2018, and the city anticipated it would be completed by last month, but it’s still not finished.

Now, the contract is being extended to Dec. 23. A city spokesperson says that’s because crews have been forced to replace an additional sewer line, moving an existing utility line and have faced delays getting some of the necessary materials.

The city says despite the delay,s they are still within budget.