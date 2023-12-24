ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A southeast Albuquerque neighborhood wanted to give their security patrol officers something special this holiday season as a way to keep them safe. Michaela Negus decided to show her appreciation for the two patrol officers. The entire Volterra neighborhood also pitched in.

Going well beyond what she imagined, she collected more than $2,000 to split between the two security guards. She surprised Officer Matthew Diaz and Officer Darion Thornton earlier this week.